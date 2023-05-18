Apple releases iOS 16.5 with a new sports tab in Apple News

Apple released iOS 16.5 Thursday to all users with a new sports tab in the Apple News app. The tab acts as a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on your favorite sports teams.

The company said that tapping on My Sports score and schedule cards will redirect you to that specific game’s page with additional information about it.

iOS 16.5 also brings a new pride celebration wallpaper, and bug fixes for Podcasts in CarPlay, unresponsive Spotlight, and screen time syncing.

Along with the software update for the iPhone, Apple also released minor updates to other devices running iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 16.4, and watchOS 9.5.

The company’s biggest upgrade with this release cycle was introducing a multiview for sports fans on Apple TV. With this feature, users can watch up to four games simultaneously on Apple TV 4K. Currently, the multiview feature works with events like Major League Soccer matches, Friday Night Baseball games, and certain MLS and MLB live shows.

While we are just weeks away from Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), a report from Macrumors earlier this week noted that Apple is already testing iOS16.6 internally, and will soon release a beta version to developers. That means iOS 16.5 might not be the final major release before the event.