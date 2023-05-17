Uber launches private chartered boats in Mykonos

Uber’s getting into boats. Well, more into boats than it was previously.

At Uber’s third annual Go-GET product event Wednesday in New York City, the ride-hailing company announced that it’ll soon launch boat travel in Greece, giving vacationers — and boat lovers — the opportunity to book a boat directly via the Uber app.

The boating option will allow up to eight people to cruise to destinations around the island of Mykonos. That’ll be the first supported location in Greece, with potentially more to come in the future.

Uber has offered other boat products before, including the brief “Boat to Work” program in San Francisco way back in 2013 and more recently, Uber Boat in London, which is primarily for commuters. The London route is is technically a partnership between Thames Clippers, London’s commuter ferry service, and Uber; tickets to Uber-branded ferries can be booked through the Uber app.

But Uber says that Uber Boat in Mykonos is unique because it’s a private charter for the customer and their guests. And unlike Uber Boat in London, it’s not owned by a third party. Sport and live entertainment company AEG originally owned Uber Boat in London and sold the majority interest to Northleaf Capital Partners last year.

Uber is perhaps feeling the pressure to expand into new markets even as ride-sharing rebounds post-pandemic. In Q1, the ride-hailing company’s first-quarter earnings came in above estimates, driving shares of the company to rise 7%. Uber expects to post operating income profitability this year and keep its workforce flat after headcount fell in the first quarter.