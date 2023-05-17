Instagram starts supporting GIFs in comments and collaborators in broadcast channels

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg held a chat with Instagram head Adam Mosseri as part of the company launching collaboration feature on broadcast channels. This means users with broadcast channels can invite other creators or fans to have conversations with them.

Introducing Collaborators in @instagram broadcast channels — you can now invite other creators or fans to collab on messages in your channel 🤝✨https://t.co/jWX7WoH9sQ pic.twitter.com/uxbzxqIKHe — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) May 16, 2023

In February, Instagram first launched the broadcast channels feature with select creators to have a separate medium for announcements. Followers can subscribe to the channel and get notifications whenever a creator posts something there.

Zuckerberg has made a number of announcements through broadcast channels including Meta Verified, a new WhatsApp client for Windows, and an individual chat lock feature for WhatsApp.

During the conversation, Mosseri revealed that Instagram has finally started supporting GIFs in comments — both on posts and Reels. The feature is already rolling out to users and utilizes GIHPY search. Last year, the UK’s competition watchdog ordered Meta to sell GIPHY stating that the social media giant could restrict the GIF hosting platform’s access to others or ask customers to give more data.

Mosseri added that Instagram is also working on lyrics in Reels feature. It builds on the auto-captioning feature the social network introduced last year.

Zuckerberg also asked folks in the channel about what kind of features they want to see Instagram release next including AI-powered chatbots and using AI to create images.

In a separate announcement, the company said that it is rolling out the Instagram Gifts feature for tipping creators in India in the next few weeks.

Last month, Instagram brought editing tools for video clips, audio, stickers and text under one screen. The company said today that in the coming weeks, it will roll out features such as splitting clips, adjusting playback speed and replacing clips under editing tools.