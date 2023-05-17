Greenwood’s Ryan Glover to speak on the economics of building a Black business at TechCrunch Live’s Atlanta event

TechCrunch Live is excited to announce a fireside chat with Ryan Glover, co-founder of Greenwood Bank, as part of our virtual TechCrunch Live: Atlanta event on June 7th.

Glover will sit down with me, Dominic-Madori Davis, at 2:05 ET to discuss the ‘economics of equality,’ — a conversation talking about the history of financial inequality within the Black community and how the Greenwood team is working from Atlanta to increase opportunity for communities who historically were economically discriminated against.

Greenwood Bank has become one of the most well-known Black-owned financial service institutions in the nation. Founded by Killer Mike, Andrew Young, and Glover shortly after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the bank is regarded for its dedication to social justice. It is named in homage to the neighborhood once deemed ‘Black Wall Street’ in Tusla, which white supremacists burned down in the 1920s. Shortly before this massacre, Atlanta had its own, which saw its Black community, on the precipice of economic success, burn to the ground.

The narrative of building generational wealth and running a Black business has always been one of trying, building, trying, and rebuilding. It’s what makes institutions like Greenwood so important for the community; it’s what makes its lasting effort a matter of importance. Maybe, in that case, it’s a hint that things will be different this time around.

Meet us online right here at TechCrunch to chat with Glover and see.

This fireside is part of the larger program centered around the Atlanta startup community. Atlanta has long been home to a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurs and investors, and we’re excited to shine the spotlight on the area during this three-hour event.

Want to attend? Click HERE to register. It’s free.

Want to promote your startup in the pitch-off? Click HERE to apply. It’s also free. The winner gets fast-tracked into the Startup Battlefield 200 where they’ll receive free tickets and exhibition space to TechCrunch Disrupt this September.

See you soon!