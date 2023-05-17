Apple launches its online store in Vietnam

Apple launched its online Apple Store in Vietnam on Thursday, expanding its business in what is quickly becoming a key overseas market for the iPhone-maker.

People in the country can now shop Apple products directly from the site and have it delivered to them across the South Asian country. An online store will also allow consumers to consult with experts to inform their purchasing decisions and customize certain orders with tools such as the Apple Watch Studio.

Customers will also be able to personalize their iPad, AirTag, AirPods, and Apple Pencil with text, numbers, and emojis. This launch also brings Apple’s trade-in program to the country along with up to 24 months of financing option for various products with a Vietnam-based digital wallet called MoMo.

“Customers are always at the center of everything we do, and we’re thrilled to bring the Apple Store online to Vietnam,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail said in a statement.

“With today’s expansion, we’re proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgable team members, and experience the best of Apple.”

According to the research firm IDC, Apple shipped 1.75 million units last year and ended up in the fourth place in the market with a 13.1% market share. But the country is playing a bigger role in Apple’s ever-growing China+1 manufacturing expansion strategy.

Apple is heavily expanding its retail presence in multiple countries. Last month, the company opened its first retail stores in India in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Vietnam is also an important manufacturing hub for Apple as it plans to shift manufacturing out of China. In February, South China Morning Post reported that long-time Apple device manufacturer Foxconn signed a multi-decade lease for a plot in Vietnam to ramp up production.

The Cupertino-based company already makes devices like Airpods and Apple Watches in the country, but it reportedly plans to start manufacturing MacBooks in Vietnam this year. Several other manufacturers are also pouring in millions of dollars in investment to increase production capacity with new sites.