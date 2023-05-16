Bonus: An extra week to apply to Startup Battlefield 200

A big shoutout to the early-stage founders who missed the application window for the Startup Battlefield 200 (SB 200) at TechCrunch Disrupt. We have exciting news just for you!

You procrastinators can thank your lucky stars, we’re giving you (a little) more time to get your application together.

Pro tip: Applying to and participating in SB 200 is 100% free. You have absolutely nothing to lose.

Extended Startup Battlefield 200 deadline

It’s time to stop kicking this task-can down the road. You have one extra week to apply to Startup Battlefield 200. Stop what you’re doing and get it done by May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

The Startup Battlefield 200 experience at TechCrunch Disrupt

Membership has its privileges. First and foremost, members of this cohort earn the coveted TechCrunch stamp of approval. It’s not readily given, and it holds weight in the startup (read: VC) community. Let’s review the other perks and benefits all SB 200 founders receive:

Full access to Disrupt: SB 200 founders attend Disrupt for free, receive four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Free exhibition space for the entire show: The SB 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt.

Investor interest and media exposure: Investors hunting for future unicorns and journalists looking for the next big story will beeline it for the exhibition floor to meet and greet the SB 200 founders.

Workshops and pitch training: SB 200 founders will be invited to exclusive workshops and master classes in the weeks running up to Disrupt. They’ll receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one free year of TechCrunch+ membership.

Flash-pitch to an audience of investors and TC editors: That training will come in handy when you step onto the Showcase Stage. You’ll receive invaluable feedback, and you might find your way into an investor’s portfolio.

A shot at $100,000: TechCrunch editors will select 20 startups from the SB 200 to be Startup Battlefield finalists. Founders from those 20 companies will receive private pitch coaching, be featured in an article on TechCrunch and pitch live onstage in front of the entire Disrupt audience. The ultimate winner takes home the $100,000 equity-free prize.

Use this extra week wisely — it’s not nice to disappoint Saint Expeditus. Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. It has the potential to change your life, so shake a leg and show us what you’re building!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.