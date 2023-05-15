Vice files for bankruptcy, Foxconn’s investment in India, and two fascinating startup rounds

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. This week we talked about media, startup rounds and some Big Money Moves:
- Stocks are mostly up to start the week while crypto remains within the bounds of its recent trading range. Again.
- Vice has filed for bankruptcy, again highlighting how hard the media game can be. The company’s eventual selling price looks like it will be a fraction’s fraction of its once great worth.
- Foxconn is investing more in India, underscoring how critical it is for major electronics supply chain companies to diversify out of China — and the immense costs involved.
- Brex took a shot at buying part of SVB’s portfolio, TechCrunch reports.
- Startup rounds: Smart raised $95 million at a slight discount to its 2021-era valuation and M-KOPA secured a pile of equity and debt fundraising.
- And we closed with the interesting sale of Forbes.
