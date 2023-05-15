Vice files for bankruptcy, Foxconn’s investment in India, and two fascinating startup rounds

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. This week we talked about media, startup rounds and some Big Money Moves:

Equity will be back on Wednesday and Friday! We’ll see you then!