Open Navigation

Vice files for bankruptcy, Foxconn’s investment in India, and two fascinating startup rounds

Alex Wilhelm 7 hours

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. This week we talked about media, startup rounds and some Big Money Moves:

Equity will be back on Wednesday and Friday! We’ll see you then!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together and more!