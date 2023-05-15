Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 users, bringing iMessage and more to PCs

Microsoft announced today that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 customers, allowing iPhone users to make and receive phone calls, send and receive messages via iMessage, access their contacts and see their phone’s notifications directly on their Windows PC. Phone Link previously only worked with Android phones.

The company started rolling out Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 last month in 39 languages across 85 markets, and noted that it would take a few weeks for it to reach all customers.

Phone Link offers basic support for calls, messages and contacts, but it has some limitations, as it doesn’t support the option to reply to group messages or send images and videos. Microsoft notes that messages are session based and will only come through when your phone is connected to your PC. Notifications are delivered to the PC through Windows notifications, which means users can check, pin and dismiss them from the Windows interface.

To get started with Phone Link, users are guided through a setup process that will pair their iPhone to their PC over Bluetooth. Phone Link for iOS requires an iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app. Support is not available for iPad (iPadOS) or MacOS at this time.