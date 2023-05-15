Only hours left to apply to Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt

A last call and a major shout-out to any and all early-stage founders. It’s time to dig deep and take advantage of an unparalleled opportunity at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. I’m referring to the Startup Battlefield 200.

Applications to Startup Battlefield 200 close today

All good things must come to an end, and the Startup Battlefield 200 experience isn’t just good — it’s great. But you’ll never know unless you apply here today by 11:59 p.m. PDT. Why should you hunker down and get it done? Listen up.

Thousands of early-stage startups vie to make the cut, but only the top 200 — carefully vetted by the TechCrunch editorial team — win a coveted spot on the show floor in San Francisco. It’s a bright showcase, and the spotlight draws the attention of media and investors on the lookout for the next big disruptor.

In a classic, “but wait, there’s more” moment, 20 of those 200 — the best of the best — compete for TechCrunch’s $100,000 equity-free prize, as judged by TechCrunch editors, top VCs and entrepreneurs.

Startup Battlefield 200 perks and benefits

What’s in it for you? Plenty. Take a look at what you’ll receive if your startup makes the cut:

The coveted, door-opening TechCrunch seal of approval

Full, free access to Disrupt, plus four additional passes

Free exhibition space for all three days of the show

Investor interest and media exposure

Exclusive workshops and pitch training

Flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors

Did we mention a shot at $100,000? Heck yeah we did!

The benefits extend far beyond the Disrupt conference. TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield program, one of the most coveted cohorts to belong to, consists of more than 1,100 startups that have collectively raised $13 billion and generated more than 126 exits.

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to make it to the top? You don’t have much time left — apply to Startup Battlefield 200 here TODAY by 11:59 p.m. PDT!

