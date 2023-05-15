Hear how MinIO built a unicorn in object storage on top of Kubernetes and open source

Everything needs a home, and Garima Kapoor co-founded MinIO to build an enterprise-grade, open source object storage solution. The pitch sounds amazing: simple, high performance, and a native Kubernetes integration. I’m excited to announce I’m interviewing Kapoor and MinIO investor Mark Rostick of Intel Capital on MinIO’s growth and how the company manages serious competition.

It might not be the buzziest areas to grow a company, yet MinIO found a niche selling object storage, while competing directly with Amazon S3. Perhaps the open source component helps drive interest from its target developer market looking for an alternative from the cloud giant. It’s never easy competing with the likes of Amazon, yet MinIO has been able to find success.

Garima Kapoor co-founded MinIO in 2014 and has since grown the company to a billion-dollar valuation. Along the way, Kapoor raised $126.30 million from venture capital, including from Mark Rostick of Intel Capital.

I have a lot of questions about MinIO:

Why did it get into a business competing directly with Amazon?

What role did open source have in building a developer audience?

How did cloud-native technologies contribute to your success?

What did Mark and Intel Capital see in this company that made them think they could succeed in a crowded and mature market?

