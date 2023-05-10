WhatsApp is working on a native app for Wear OS

Google said that WhatsApp is working on a native WearOS app at its developer conference Google I/O.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp launched a beta version of its app compatible with Google’s smartwatch platform. Folks using WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.10.10 will be able to link their Wear OS-based smartwatch. Users will be able to check their messages on the smartwatch, and all chats will be end-to-end encrypted.

Users can send voice notes to recent conversations or reply to a message with a voice note or text input. However, they won’t be able to initiate a new conversation or search for a particular chat on the Wear OS app at the moment.

Google said that support for calls and starting conversations will be available when the app is available to all users.

The search giant also claimed that WearOS is the fastest-growing smartwatch platform in the world. The company said the platform has grown five times since Wear OS 3 launched in 2021.

However, in the bigger scheme of things Apple still dominates the overall smartwatch market. Samsung is the largest WearOS device manufacturer with Fossil and Ticwatch also launching some models. Notably, Google launched its own Pixel Watch last year running Wear OS.