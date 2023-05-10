Watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote live right here

Happy developer conference season to you and yours. Google’s return to an in-person I/O should be an exciting one. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, TechCrunch will be on-hand at the event, bringing you the news as it breaks. You can read our rundown of all of the leaks, rumors and Google-sanctioned previews leading up to the event.

But you’re a busy person who doesn’t have the free time to read a long article and watch a video keynote, so here’s a quick TL;DR:

AI: Lots of it. Google was a bit slow off the starting block with this generative AI craze that’s sweeping the world. This will be Sundar Pichai and co’s opportunity to prove that they’re still ahead of the pack, from Bard to integration with various services like Maps, Gmail and Calendar.

Lots of it. Google was a bit slow off the starting block with this generative AI craze that’s sweeping the world. This will be Sundar Pichai and co’s opportunity to prove that they’re still ahead of the pack, from Bard to integration with various services like Maps, Gmail and Calendar. Hardware: This is shaping up to be a surprisingly hardware-focused event. Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and even the company’s first foldable, the Pixel Fold, which the company leaked on Twitter last week.

This is shaping up to be a surprisingly hardware-focused event. Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and even the company’s first foldable, the Pixel Fold, which the company leaked on Twitter last week. Android 14: We’ll get the best look yet at the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, which is expected to get a general release this summer.

Those are the biggies, but there are always a few surprises in store — these things have a habit of running a bit long.

The above YouTube link is the next best thing to being there with us. Heck, maybe it’s even better, since you won’t have to slather on sunscreen. The keynote kicks off today at 10 AM PT.