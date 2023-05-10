Twitter now allows you to react to DMs with a wide range of emojis

Twitter has introduced a new feature that lets users choose almost any emoji to react to a direct message in a conversation. Previously, the company allowed you to react to only the most recent DM with only a select set of emojis.

Elon Musk tweeted that the feature is rolling out with the latest app update. This brings Twitter on par with other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram that already have the emoji reaction feature.

Additionally, Musk said that on Wednesday, Twitter is releasing the first version of encrypted DMs. However, he didn’t say if users can check for an indicator to understand if their chats are protected by end-to-end encryption.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

Musk has been looking to make Twitter DMs end-to-end encrypted for a while now. Last November, he posted that the goal is for DMs to “superset Signal.”

When it comes to timelines, Musk hasn’t had the greatest track record. In March, he tweeted that the company was aiming to roll out encrypted DMs by the end of the month. But here we are in May. It won’t be surprising if we don’t see end-to-end encryption protection for DMs rolling out on Wednesday.

The Tesla CEO also mentioned in his post that the company will soon roll out the ability to make voice and voice calls on Twitter. All of these features are probably part of Musk’s plan to make Twitter an “everything app.”