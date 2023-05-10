Microsoft Office, Netflix, Amazon Kindle and more are tuning their apps for the new Pixel Fold

Google launched its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold, at the Google I/O developer conference today. While the device itself will be available later this summer, the company is working with some notable organizations — including Microsoft, Zoom, Netflix, and Amazon — to make some of their popular apps well-suited for the Pixel Fold.

The new foldable has a 5.8-inch external display (when folded) with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a 7.6-inch internal (when unfolded) display with a 6:5 aspect ratio. That means developers will have to make sure their app works well on both screens and in different foldable postures.

Here is the full list of apps optimized for Google’s first foldable:

Entertainment: Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Spotify

Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Spotify Productivity: Microsoft Office apps, Canva, Evernote, Zoom

Microsoft Office apps, Canva, Evernote, Zoom Reading : Amazon Kindle, Manga One, Webtoon

: Amazon Kindle, Manga One, Webtoon Shopping: eBay and Amazon Shopping

eBay and Amazon Shopping Health + Fitness: Calm and Peloton

Calm and Peloton Gaming: Minecraft, Roblox, Asphalt 9

Apart from this, Google has also optimized its own apps like YouTube and Gmail for the Fold’s screen.

In February, when Google launched its first developer preview of Android 14, the company said that this version builds on “the work done in Android 12L and 13” to have better apps on foldable and other form factors.

The company also updated its design quality guidelines and large screen gallery to help developers tune their apps for big screens including foldable devices.

The Pixel Fold will launch with Android 14, so we might see specific enhancements when the device becomes available later this year. The device will be shipping in June with a massive price tag of $,1800.