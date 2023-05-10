How do you know when it’s time to shut down? Inside the story of one founder's choice to shut her startup down, and advice for others going forward



Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha spoke to Kristen Anderson, the co-founder and CEO of Catch, an app to provide payroll benefits for people who are self employed, that recently announced it would be shutting down. We’re talking about vulnerability, shut downs, building in public and on ramps and off ramps that come with the wild choice to be an entrepreneur.

Here’s what we got into:

Venture capital’s role in how a founder builds

Making the difficult decision to shut down, and why Catch chose to do so publicly

We end with Anderson’s return to building, in fintech, despite what her Twitter followers wish. Seems like being close to peak pessimism in fintech is a good thing for forever builders.

As always, Equity will be back on Friday with your weekly news round up – and a big announcement – so don’t miss it! Until then, you can catch us on Twitter @EquityPod.

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7:00 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotifyand all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together and more!