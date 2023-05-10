Etsy’s latest feature lets couples create wedding registries with items on its marketplace

Etsy announced today that it’s launching Etsy Registry, a new feature that allows couples to register for personalized and handmade wedding gifts on the site. Couples can now create and share their wedding registries with their guests starting today.

Couples can add personalized items to their lists and specify the exact customization for their guests, such as names and colors. Guests can then search for and purchase gifts off of registries on Etsy.

“Starting today, couples can visit Etsy.com/Registry to easily create, manage, and share their registries,” the company wrote in a blog post. “In addition to handmade and vintage, couples can also register for personalized items and specify the exact customization for their guests, making Etsy a one-stop-shop for gifts, wedding decor, and even bridal party items – all while supporting small businesses.”

Given that Etsy has a vast marketplace of wedding and bridal party gifts, it makes sense for the platform to introduce a registry feature, especially since many people already use the website to find presents for couples. It’s also worth noting that companies like Amazon and Target have had wedding registry features for quite some time now.

Etsy notes that it has seen a 872% increase in searches for handmade gifts, which it says indicates that people are looking for alternatives to mass-produced gifts. The company says the introduction of Etsy Registry offers couples the opportunity to include a wishlist of unique items they can’t get anywhere else.

Last week, Etsy reported first-quarter profit of $74.5 million. The company posted revenue of $640.9 million in the period. Etsy’s results exceeded Wall Street expectations. As for Q2, Etsy said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $640 million.