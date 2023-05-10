Daily Crunch: OpenAI, Anthropic and Stability AI receive half of Sound Ventures’ $240M AI fund

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Happy Google Day! There’s been a wall of interesting news coming out of the search-and-everything-else-too giant at its I/O event. Christine summarized everything Google has announced at I/O thus far, so that’s a good place to start.

Also, it’s a rare treat when TechCrunch top boss Joey shares something on the site, breaking down how we’re disrupting TechCrunch Disrupt: 8 stages, 3 days, 1 city. While on the topic of Disrupt, here’s your chance to vote for the roundtables and breakouts you want at the event.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro is in the midst of a restructuring that will result in layoffs and shift resources away from commercial operations and toward R&D, Kirsten reports. Nuro declined to share how many of its roughly 1,100 employees will be affected. Employees are expected to learn who will be laid off by the end of the week.

Natasha L reports that Clearview was fined yet again, this time in France, for failing to comply with privacy orders. Whether Clearview will ever pay any of these fines remains an open question, since the U.S.-based company has not been cooperating with EU regulators.

There’s another fistful for you as well:

3 key metrics for cybersecurity product managers

Cybersecurity product managers usually measure conversion rates, detection accuracy and usage/engagement to gain customer insights, but these metrics “may not be what they seem,” writes Ross Haleliuk, an investor who’s also head of product at LimaCharlie.io.

“Context matters a lot, and the realities of different organizations, geographies, cultures and market segments heavily influence what can be measured and what actions can be taken based on these observations.”

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

It’s Google I/O day, and our team wrote at least 30 stories to deliver all the goods for you fine readers. You can catch the full download on the dedicated Google I/O 2023 event page, but here are some tidbits:

Yes, we do have some non-Google news, too:

