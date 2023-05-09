Liquidity Group, a debt financier for growth stages, raises another $40M and aims for Europe

Last year we covered how late-stage tech backer Liquidity Group had raised $775M for its fintech platform from Apollo (private equity) and MUFG (a Japanese bank).

Liquidity is part tech platform and part lender, using its technology to make decisions on deploying debt facilities and other financial solutions from $5M to 100M relatively quickly compared to more ponderous processes.

It’s now raised another $40M in equity investment, again from MUFG, giving it, what it claims is a $1.4B valuation.

Liquidity and MUFG are also creating a joint venture called “Mars Growth Capital Europe” a $250M debt fund to provide growth financing specifically to late-stage European tech companies and mid-market companies, as well as a range of other financial services.

In a statement, Ron Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquidity Group said: “We’re proud to deepen and expand Liquidity Group’s partnership with MUFG, who share our vision of using machine learning technology to enhance and accelerate the decision-making process of deploying large debt facilities and equity investments.”

The growth financing market has exploded in recent years with players like Wayflyer and Uncapped appearing, but whether they will maintain its bull-run is up for grabs in a market with much higher interest rates.