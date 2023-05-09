4 days until Disrupt early-bird pricing ends

It’s time for yet another countdown reminder. You have four — count ’em, just four — more days to take advantage of early-bird pricing on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place on September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Planning pays: You can save up to $800, but only if you buy your pass before Friday, May 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Knock this easy task off your to-do list now, and come September, join a global gathering of more than 10,000 startup founders, makers, investors and entrepreneurs. Soak up three days of masterclasses devoted to the art and science of building, funding, launching and scaling successful early-stage startups.

Experience TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

You’ll find one-on-one interviews and panels where groundbreaking founders, CEOs and VCs share their hard-won insight and expertise. Expand your knowledge in dozens of presentations — vote here for the Audience Choice breakout sessions and roundtable discussions you want to see at Disrupt!

Returning this year: The Startup Battlefield 200 populates the expo floor, where you can see these next-gen startups showcase new technologies. Think your startup can make the cut? Hurry and apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15.

New this year: Six programming stages where leaders within these industries will share their deep expertise, insights and trends. Click on the individual links to learn more about each stage.

Why people go to TechCrunch Disrupt

Wondering whether Disrupt is right for you? These Disrupters shared what they valued about their experience:

“Disrupt is laser focused on startups. I’m just starting my own company and attending Disrupt was an incredible opportunity to connect with companies and learn from the best people in the industry.” — Anirudh Murali, co-founder and CEO, Economize.

“Disrupt is highly valuable for anyone in the idea stage all the way through to having raised angel money. Soak up the pitch deck teardowns and the VC presentations. They’re telling you what they’re looking for, what motivates them, what pushes them to contact you for a meeting. And that’s exactly what every startup raising capital needs to know.” — Michael McCarthy, CEO, Repositax.

“At its heart, Disrupt brings companies together, it allows people to share ideas, talk about them and explore opportunities. If you’re thinking about attending Disrupt, I say go. It’s an important part of growing as a startup.” — Jessica McLean, director of marketing and communications, Infinite-Compute.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on September 19–21.

