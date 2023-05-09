Eventbrite integrates GPT capabilites into platform to aid the event planning process

Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website, announced Monday new GPT-powered tools that will help event creators with arguably some of the most tedious, time-consuming steps in event planning—event pages, email campaigns and social media ads. The features will roll out this month.

Now, users can create an event page on Eventbrite with automatically generated event descriptions and images that are based on the event title, location and date. It also fills in the event type, category and sub-category, which will likely make it easier for people to discover events.

If event creators get writer’s block when writing an email campaign or social media ad, Eventbrite’s new tools generate copy to help market the event more efficiently, a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The company has introduced other AI-driven tools in the past, such as Eventbrite Boost, the marketing platform that uses machine learning to target audiences on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Boost has three tiers– Lite ($15/month), Core ($50/month) and Pro ($100/month.)

Note that the new copywriting feature for social media ads is only available to paid Boost subscribers.

Eventbrite hopes the GPT integrations will help reduce time spent by event creators since it provides a starting point for them to revise and edit generated copy rather than start from scratch. The company also launched these features as a way to increase engagement, reach more audiences and drive ticket sales. The tools will likely be helpful for independent hosts who may not be able to afford outside help from assistants or copywriters.

“Eventbrite’s creators and consumers remain the north star of our business. As we continue to innovate, integrating AI into our platform will help accelerate the business growth of our global community of event entrepreneurs by helping them save time and reach more attendees faster,” co-Founder and CEO Julia Hartz said in a statement.

The company plans to build on these newly launched AI-powered tools to further streamline the event hosting experience, the Eventbrite spokesperson added.

For years, AI technology has changed the game for event planners, from promotional tools and marketing strategies to chatbots, data analysis, recommendations and more. Even the wedding planning platform Joy hopped on the ChatGPT bandwagon this year, launching an OpenAI-powered tool that generates drafts for vows and wedding-focused speeches.