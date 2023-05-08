One week left: Apply to TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200

Time is relentless and, right now, it’s no friend to procrastination-prone early-stage startup founders. The application window for Startup Battlefield 200 (SB 200) at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 slams shut in just one week. Can you afford to miss this potentially life-changing opportunity? We think not.

The elite SB 200 cohort debuted last year at Disrupt 2022, and it consisted of entrepreneurs from more than 20 countries and 25 industries. This year the competition is off the hook, but you don’t stand a chance of making the cut unless you apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Note: If you started an application, check your email for a link to complete the second portion.

What’s it like to be part of SB 200? You’ll find out in our four-episode podcast, Inside Startup Battlefield. It takes you behind the scenes of one of tech’s most anticipated startup competitions. Episode one provides a great overview of what we look for — and why Startup Battlefield is different from any other startup competition out there.

Behold the SB 200 benefits at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Along with the door-opening cachet associated with the TechCrunch seal of approval, all SB 200 companies receive these perks, benefits and opportunities.

Full access to Disrupt: SB 200 founders attend Disrupt for free, receive four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Free exhibition space for the entire show: The SB 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt. No one can buy their way onto the exhibition floor.

Investor interest and media exposure: You can bet investors hunting for future unicorns and journalists looking for the next big story will beeline it for the exhibition floor to meet and greet the SB 200 founders.

Workshops and pitch training: SB 200 founders will be invited to exclusive workshops and masterclasses in the weeks running up to Disrupt. They’ll receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one free year of TechCrunch+ membership.

Flash-pitch to an audience of investors and TC editors: That training will come in handy when you step onto the Showcase Stage. You’ll receive invaluable feedback, and you might find your way into an investor’s portfolio.

A shot at $100,000: TechCrunch editors will select 20 startups from the SB 200 to be Startup Battlefield finalists. Founders from those 20 companies will receive private pitch coaching, be featured in an article on TechCrunch and pitch live onstage in front of the entire Disrupt audience. The ultimate winner takes home the $100,000 equity-free prize.

One week could change everything about your startup dream, but only if you apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. We want to see you in San Francisco!

