Think of the monetized children and other TC news

Meta is monetizing kids as much as they are the rest of us. But this week the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has alleged that Meta violated a 2020 order to protect kids on the site as well as, running afoul of the agency’s Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The FTC will not just be dolling out another financial slap on the wrist, they’re moving to completely prohibit Meta from monetizing children at all.

This is The TechCrunch Podcast, where we talk about the top stories in tech with the people who cover them. This week, I’m joined by TechCrunch reporter Devin Coldewey to talk about if Meta’s cavalier approach to compliance will finally be coming to a close.

Articles from the episode:

