Aaron Burr’s tech angle, blue skies, and no photos at this time

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This week Mary Ann, Natasha and Alex got right into it – may the for……ce of tech news continue to be with us because wow we’ve never been busier!

Here’s what we got into:

An update on a startup banking partner collapse that wasn’t the First, and probably won’t be the Last

A section dedicated to sunsetting Poparazzi and a Databricks acquisition (points to whoever can guess how we transitioned from one deal to the next)

Next up, we spoke about Finix’s latest announcement to go head to head with Stripe, before talking more about the rise of down rounds

We ended with BlueSky. Although some of us feel grey about it. And regardless, this piece by Morgan Sung will have you thinking smartly about the new Twitter competitor started by the ol’ Twitter boss.

