Hulu Live TV adds channels to its lineup, including PBS and Magnolia Network

Hulu Live TV announced Thursday that it is adding new channels to its library, bringing the total to over 90 channels across live sports, news and entertainment. The streaming will soon launch channels like PBS Kids, local PBS stations and Magnolia Network.

In the coming months, local PBS affiliates will roll out to Hulu Live TV, giving users access to shows like “Antiques Roadshow,” “Frontline,” “Masterpiece” and more. The PBS stations reach viewers in more than 300 markets and cities across the U.S.

PBS Kids will also soon become available, including its popular TV series “Alma’s Way,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Wild Kratts.”

Later this month, on May 25, Magnolia Network will join the lineup, bringing family-friendly on-demand titles like “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” “Silos Baking Competition,” “Maine Cabin Masters,” as well as live TV programming. Magnolia Network is a media joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, owners of the remodeling and design business Magnolia Homes and hosts of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.”

PBS, PBS Kids and Magnolia Network are among the most frequently requested channels for Hulu, said Reagan Feeney, SVP of Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships, in a statement.

“As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., we are committed to providing a best-in-class user experience and a premium national and local channel lineup for our millions of subscribers,” Feeney added.

As of February, Hulu has 43.5 million subscribers, with 4.5 million being Live TV customers. Parent company Disney is set to report its Q2 2023 results on May 10.

In November 2022, Hulu added 14 new channels to its Live TV lineup, including Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, TheGrio Television Network and six Vevo channels.