Fortnite is now available on Fire TV and Amazon Luna

Amazon announced today that customers in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom can now play Fortnite on their Fire TVs via its Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. Amazon Prime members can start playing the game today and all other customers can play with an existing Luna+ subscription or by signing up for a free seven-day trial of Luna+.

Although the popular game was removed from Apple and Google’s mobile app stores years ago, Fortnite is still playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now for free. And now, it’s playable on Amazon Luna, but you’ll need either a Prime membership or a Luna+ subscription. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month and a Luna+ subscription costs $9.99 per month.

With Luna, users can play any Fortnite game mode on Amazon’s Fire TV, select smart TVs and streaming media players, PCs, MacBooks, Chromebooks and via browser on iPhone and Android mobile devices. Amazon notes that an internet speed of at least a sustained 10Mbps is necessary for playing Fortnite on Amazon Luna. Games can be played with Amazon’s own Luna controller or PlayStation and Xbox controllers, or with a mouse and keyboard.

This is your fight now. @FortniteGame welcome to Luna 💜 Play #FortniteOnLuna with Prime or a Luna+ Subscription: https://t.co/NQWgjqYqK8 pic.twitter.com/0mHoOl2ysU — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) May 3, 2023

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the U.S. and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service,” said Daniel Rausch, Amazon’s Vice President of Entertainment Devices and Services, in a blog post. “We’re committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware.”