Fandom launches new creator initiative and invests in more original video content

Fandom, the entertainment site and wiki hosting service, had two announcements to share this week—the launch of Creator Class, new quarterly workshops for creators, as well as a new portfolio of original video content featuring its acquired brands GameSpot, Metacritic and Screen Junkies.

The company introduced a new program Wednesday for its top creators — aka website contributors or admins – to learn how to enhance their wiki sites. Creators can access videos showing the behind-the-scenes of how the platform works, and Fandom staff will provide tips on content development and marketing. Creators will also get resource guides that include a series of challenges and prompts.

Senior Social Media Coordinator Miranda Phaal will lead the first quarterly workshop and it will center around teaching creators how to boost their social media presence. The workshop will occur later this year.

Fandom says its next workshop will potentially discuss streaming and video creation.

Plus, the Creator Class sessions will feature the best wiki sites made by top contributors/admins in order to inspire others on how to enhance their own campaigns.

An example of this would be “Memory Alpha,” a reference database that contributors built to provide “Star Trek” fans with all the information they need about the sci-fi franchise, including articles about all its shows, characters and timelines.

Michael Chiang, Fandom’s Chief Business Officer, told TechCrunch that Memory Alpha would likely be a helpful example for other creators to learn how to do.

“It’s one of those things where in this new age of structured and relational data, it’s [something] we want to do more of. I think someday there may be a Creator Class about [Memory Alpha]. If this is something you want to do on your wiki… [how] they did it and the way that we’re supporting them on the back end,” Chiang said.

Creator Class is a part of Fandom’s Stars program, which launched last year to recognize the hard work of its most dedicated contributors and provide them with workshops, awards and exclusive experiences like screenings and conventions, among other entertainment and gaming events.

There are currently 230 contributors who are considered Stars, the company told us. Fandom predicts it will have over 400 Stars by the end of 2023.

Earlier this week, Fandom announced the launch of seven new shows catered to gamers and fans of entertainment. Gaming is Fandom’s largest audience, with 150 million monthly visitors.

The first two shows to premiere were “Honest Trailers Presents,” a new spin on Screen Junkies‘ popular “Honest” series, and “The Kurt Locker,” where GameSpot senior producer Kurt Indovina explores current gaming trends,

Screen Junkies is a YouTube channel with 6.8 million subscribers. It was acquired by Fandom in 2018. Known for its “Honest” web series that parodies movie and TV trailers, Screen Junkies is revamping the series to include TV theme songs, celebrities and commercials. The web series has approximately one million views each week, per Fandom.

“Honest Trailers Presents” can be found on Screen Junkies’ YouTube channel and on Fandom in the Video tab.

The first episode of “The Kurt Locker” was released on May 2 and titled “Are There Too Many Remakes?” Indovina talks about how many of the video games released in 2023 — such as Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space — are either remakes or remastered games. Episodes air every Tuesday.

In addition to “The Kurt Locker,” GameSpot is launching six other shows.

No Hud (premiered May 3): Fans learn new ways to play video games. Episodes air every Wednesday.

Fans learn new ways to play video games. Episodes air every Wednesday. Experts React (May 4) : Experts comment on popular video games. Airs on Thursdays.

: Experts comment on popular video games. Airs on Thursdays. Spot On (May 5): weekly news show hosted by managing editor Tamoor Hussain and senior producer Lucy James.

weekly news show hosted by managing editor Tamoor Hussain and senior producer Lucy James. How It Saved (May 7): Senior producer Dave Klein talks about the video games that saved failing franchises.

Senior producer Dave Klein talks about the video games that saved failing franchises. GameSpot Insider (premiere date TBD): A quarterly limited series that goes behind the scenes into highly anticipated video games.

A quarterly limited series that goes behind the scenes into highly anticipated video games. Challenge Accepted (TBD): Content creators and GameSpot employees team up to compete in various gaming challenges like beating Mario while using a Guitar Hero controller.

The new GameSpot shows will simultaneously air on its website, YouTube channel and the Fandom platform.

Meanwhile, Metacritic is launching “Metacritic Review Lab” on Fandom Entertainment’s YouTube channel, where Fandom critics and data experts analyze new movie releases, such as “Across the Spiderverse,” “Fast X,” “Indiana Jones 5” and “Little Mermaid.” Metacritic will release two or three episodes each month.