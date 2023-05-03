The outside advantage that your investor may be interested in

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a duo, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha Mascarenhas interviewed Sam Chaudhary, CEO and co-founder of ClassDojo, and Chris Farmer, CEO of SignalFire, a venture firm that recently announced a $900 million fund to back tech startups. This interview is structured a bit differently as it was actually recorded as a TechCrunch Live session, our weekly show that focuses on helping people start better venture backed businesses.

Here’s what we got into:

What an outsider advantage looks like in startups, per a top investor

Why ClassDojo doesn’t see itself as an edtech company

How Sam landed early traction with a difficult-to-capture consumer

How both Sam and Chris are thinking through the AI question brewing in every office

