African startups: Apply to Startup Battlefield 200

Our global search continues, and today, we’re urging early-stage startups across Africa to apply for the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023. The application window closes on May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

SB 200 is the startup world’s preeminent competition, and it has a global reach. The inaugural cohort, which debuted last year at Disrupt 2022, included three impressive early-stage startups from two African nations.

Startups from all African nations, TechCrunch wants you — and the application deadline is coming up fast! Don’t delay. Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

SB 200 membership has its privileges, the first of which is the highly coveted TechCrunch seal of approval. Then there’s intense (and invaluable) investor and media interest. The SB 200 founders also receive a plethora of free perks, benefits and opportunities.

Access to Disrupt — including four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Exclusive workshops and masterclasses — SB 200 founders will enjoy workshops in the weeks leading up to Disrupt. They also receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one free year of TechCrunch+ membership.

Flash pitch at Disrupt — That special training will come in handy when you step onto the Showcase Stage and pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. Receive invaluable feedback and — who knows? You might even catch an investor’s interest.

Exhibition space on the show floor — The SB 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt.

Saving the best for last — All SB 200 founders have a shot at competing for $100,000 in the Startup Battlefield pitch competition. TechCrunch editors will select 20 startups from the SB 200 to be Startup Battlefield Finalists. Founders from those 20 companies will be featured on TechCrunch, receive private pitch coaching and then pitch live onstage in front of the entire Disrupt audience. The ultimate winner takes home the $100,000 equity-free, no-strings-attached prize money and all the glory.

If you’re on the fence about applying, listen to Inside Startup Battlefield, our four-part podcast that explains why the Startup Battlefield competition remains the best place for you to launch your product. You’ll get an insider view of the benefits you could reap if you’re selected.

Africa, show us your best, game-changing startups! If you want to launch to the world on a global stage, apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. We want to see you this September in San Francisco!

