Expo+ passes to TechCrunch Disrupt are on sale now

Terrific news for anyone who lacks either the time or the budget to go whole-hog at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 on September 19–21 in San Francisco. We’ve just released a fresh batch of Expo+ passes into the wild, so to speak.

It’s a great option for anyone interested in seeing the next generation of early-stage startups exhibit their technology and to network for any number of opportunities — for example, you may find a new gig, co-founder or skilled engineer. You could discover a potential investment, customer or service provider. Or you might make your own magic and find an altogether different opportunity.

Pro Savers Tip: Prices on all TechCrunch Disrupt passes will increase May 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Buy your Expo+ pass before the deadline, and you’ll save $150.

The TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Expo+ Pass

The limited-feature Expo+ pass (no access to stage content) is good for all three days of the show. You’ll have access to the exhibition floor, where you can meet, greet and network with the Startup Battlefield 200 companies — our elite, hand-picked cohort of early-stage startups.

Explore their cutting-edge technologies, strike up conversations with their founders and make meaningful connections. You can also hear them pitch live from the Showcase Stage located in the exhibition area. Your pass also lets you attend all Partner Roundtable discussions and Partner Breakout sessions — also in the expo area. Event app features are limited. Price now: $45 and save $150. After May 12: Pay $195.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco, and the Expo+ pass is your ticket to plenty of opportunities at an affordable price. Remember, prices go up on May 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Buy your pass now and save.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.