Daily Crunch: Due to ‘growing concerns about security risks,’ Samsung bans workers from using generative AI

— Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

No ChatGPT for you : That’s what Samsung is telling its employees following a leak last month where the company’s internal data was put on ChatGPT, reports Kate.

: That’s what Samsung is telling its employees following a leak last month where the company’s internal data was put on ChatGPT, reports Kate. Oh, who are the people in your neighborhood? : Want help finding your lost dog? Nextdoor now has a new “Assistant” feature, powered of course by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to help users of the neighborhood social network write posts that will have more positive engagement, Aisha writes.

: Want help finding your lost dog? Nextdoor now has a new “Assistant” feature, powered of course by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to help users of the neighborhood social network write posts that will have more positive engagement, Aisha writes. Payday: Tage writes about Nomba’s recent fundraise of $30 million. The African payment service provider gives businesses tools to securely accept payments.

Startups and VC

Ann Lai, a general partner at Bullpen Capital, says she has been fired from the firm, Natasha M reports. The investor described the termination experience as “discriminatory and retaliatory” in a LinkedIn post published on Monday. Lai helped raise Bullpen Capital’s most recent $145 million fund, the first fund in which she was named an equal partner.

Today on Found, the TechCrunch podcast that gets the stories behind the startups, the team is talking with Stefan Bauer about how Marker Learning is cutting the cost of learning disability assessments by conducting them remotely, how they’ve successfully worked with school districts to help them test their required amount of students, and the potential to take Marker Learning into the prison system to assess incarcerated people and provide them with tools to learn in a way that’s better suited to their abilities.

How to run efficient and effective early-stage board meetings

Many CEOs see preparing board decks as an unpleasant chore, but done properly, it’s an opportunity for founders to hone their storytelling skills, engage their team leads and squeeze more value out of investor relationships.

Amy Cheetham, a partner with Costanoa Ventures, shared 11 board slides with TC+ that demonstrate effective ways to convey accomplishments, product pipeline details, hiring and team growth, and other key priorities.

“The slides in this article aren’t meant to be a complete board deck,” she writes. “They are examples of real, early-stage board slides from seed and Series A stage companies that did a great job informing their boards and driving constructive discussions.”

Big Tech Inc.

You know what people hate more than losing things? Buying a thing-tracking device only to have them be part of something unsafe. Sarah writes that Apple and Google have teamed up to create some standard safety measures for these Bluetooth devices to curb unwanted tracking.

Speaking of companies coming together, Box is partnering with OpenAI to deliver some generative AI tools across its document management platform. Ron has more.

