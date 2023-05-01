Hey look, OpenAI is even richer now

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Today we are talking about OpenAI, earnings, First Republic Bank, and ARM. Oh, and startups as well!
- It’s another big earnings week, and we’re excited to see how Uber, Coinbase, Apple and Hubspot have performed!
- First Republic Bank is no more. It wasn’t shocking to see JPMorgan swooping it up, but we are once again seeing a small bank shutting shop and a big bank getting bigger. Not good!
- OpenAI is now even richer thanks to a $300 million investment from venture capitalists. It’s amazing that the company sold just 1.1% of its equity for nine figures.
- And Alison raised capital just as AMD filed privately to go public. It’s a busy start to the week!
Hugs, and we’ll be back Wednesday and Friday.
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together and more!