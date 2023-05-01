Hear how Cambrian BioPharma is reinventing drug (and drug company) development

I’m thrilled to announce this TechCrunch Live event. The startup Cambrian BioPharma is developing a life-changing technology while pioneering a radical approach to a pharmaceutical company. Don’t miss this TechCrunch Live taking place on May 3 at 12 p.m. PDT. Register here. It’s free to watch and participate.

Cambrian BioPharma bills itself as a new pharmaceutical company with a revolutionary approach to developing and managing drug development. James Peyer, PhD, co-founded the company in 2019, and it has since raised over $180 million to accelerate the development of medicine designed to target the causes of age-related diseases.

But that’s not the most interesting part. Peyer’s executive team has managed to attract top talent by giving them an oversized amount of equity compared to traditional pharmaceutical companies. Instead of developing pharmaceuticals inside Cambrian BioPharma, the company essentially spins out the solution with the top scientists sitting in the C-suite alongside seasoned Cambrian BioPharma executives who will help operate the new company.

Maryanna Saenko of Future Ventures is also speaking at this TechCrunch Live event. She sits on Cambrian BioPharma’s board of directors and invested in the company’s Series A, B, and C rounds. Together, the two are going to break down Cambrian BioPharma’s unique business model and explain why this process works so well.

Maryanna is also a co-founder and partner at Future Ventures, where she sits on the boards of several deep tech medical startups, including Deep Genomics, Earthshot Labs, and Gameto. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience from her time at Future Ventures, and previously Khosla Ventures, Threshold Ventures, and DFJ. It’s a joy to have her and James Peyer speak on the innovative work of Cambrian BioPharma.

Register here for the TechCrunch Live event.