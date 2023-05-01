Daily Crunch: In United States’ second-largest bank failure, feds seize First Republic Bank and sell it to JPMorgan Chase

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

It’s a curious world we live in. Banks are a-collapsin’, and the world keeps on a-turnin’.

And oh, hey, look! OpenAI is even richer now! Alex is back on the mic with your Monday rundown, and as usual, we had much to unpack: We’re digging into OpenAI, earnings, First Republic Bank, some fun startups and ARM’s IPO on today’s episode of Equity. Listen here.

— Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

On the brink of collapse : Regulators closed First Republic Bank and lined up a buyer, JPMorgan Chase, which acquired FRB’s $330 billion in assets and deposits. Meanwhile, Ingrid writes that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is on the hook for $13 billion. Stay tuned for more as all of this unfolds.

: Regulators closed First Republic Bank and lined up a buyer, JPMorgan Chase, which acquired FRB’s $330 billion in assets and deposits. Meanwhile, Ingrid writes that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is on the hook for $13 billion. Stay tuned for more as all of this unfolds. One person’s mess is another person’s success : Elon Musk took to a Twitter Space this weekend to share more information on what happened to SpaceX’s Starship, which didn’t self-destruct immediately as planned during its test launch last week. Darrell has more.

: Elon Musk took to a Twitter Space this weekend to share more information on what happened to SpaceX’s Starship, which didn’t self-destruct immediately as planned during its test launch last week. Darrell has more. A-I have to get ahead: Israeli startup Alison is the latest ad technology company to receive funding, $5.1 million specifically, for its approach to injecting artificial intelligence into its platform that analyzes creative advertising, reports Mike.

Startups and VC

The future is very much yet to be written about vertical farming. In many ways, the technology presents hope in the midst of rising food safety concerns, aging populations and potential environmental collapse, Brian writes. Early companies in the space are going to be the ones focused on driving down unit economics (hopefully) to a point where the technology makes sense from a price perspective. Upward and onward.

One of Haje’s pet peeves is warm introductions. “I get why investors insist on them, but it has always struck me as lazy and un-inclusive,” he writes on TC+, and was delighted to find an antidote of sorts: GoAhead claims it will hear anyone’s pitch, no matter where in the world you are or what you are building, as long as you are a pre-seed or seed company.

Another little handful of treats for you on this fine Monday afternoon (assuming you are on the West Coast or similar timezone. If you ain’t, then goodness only knows what time it is where you are. But we hope you’re having a fine day regardless).

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

If you once had a Twitter blue check, lost it, but edited your bio recently and saw it reappear, you are not alone. Amanda found that the blue check reappears if you update your bio. It doesn’t stay, but something to LOL about today.

Get ready to Freevee — can that be a verb? Sarah writes that Amazon is going to pump over 100 Amazon Originals into the free streaming service this year.

