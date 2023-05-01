Blue checks reappear on Twitter if you update your bio, lmao

Jumpscare alert: there is currently a bug on Twitter wherein legacy blue check holders can update their bio and briefly get their badge of (dis)honor back.

It doesn’t seem to matter what text you’re adding to your bio — I added a few spaces, then got my check back for a moment. It even showed up with the old text that designates that I am “notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category,” and I did not, in fact, pay for this. But once you refresh the page it disappears (which I am grateful for, because I do not want people to think I am giving Elon Musk money). In fact, it’s unclear whether anyone else can even see your check briefly reappear (which, again, I am grateful for, because I do not want people to think I am giving Elon Musk money).

Twitter still retains code that shows which users are legacy verified, as opposed to Blue verified. So, this bug is likely caused by a glitch involving those internal designations. But we can’t know for sure, because if we were to email Twitter asking for comment, they would just email us back a poop emoji. Once again, it seems that if you lay off the majority of your staff, your social platform will not be coded particularly well.