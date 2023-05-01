AI platform to analyze creative advertising raises $5.1M from investors, including a16z

In this increasingly AI-driven era, creative and media teams will probably need to employ the technology to up their game on analyzing their creative assets and A/B testing — or someone else will simply beat them to the punch.

Alison is a startup out of Israel that analyzes creative work, such as typeface characters, colors, sounds, and text. It then gives the creative team a data-driven creative brief prompt that they can use to feed either into a generative AI production platform like Midjourney or (even!) their human creative team.

The company has now raised a $5.1M, pre-seed round from investors including a16z, Crescendo Venture Partners, and yellowHEAD, among others.

While its main competitors include VidMob, Replai, and Vizit, Alison AI says it can allow advertisers to “see which creative elements had the biggest impact on their competitor’s creatives,” for instance, says Asaf Yanai, co-founder and CEO.

It does this by analyzing advertising creative elements using 10+ AI models, including text recognition, sound recognition, visual recognition, sentiment recognition, etc. to identify elements of the creative.

Yanai claims AlisonAI currently analyzes 1 billion creative elements across all social platforms.

Alison is currently supporting YouTube, AdWords, AdMob, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, among other platforms.