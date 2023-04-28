Is First Republic just a victim of SVB’s collapse?

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This week Mary Ann, Natasha and Alex were especially chattery as they waded through a busy week in tech and startups. We’re talking AI. We’re talking layoffs. And we’re talking coffee.
Here’s what we got into:
- Three deals of the week from copyright requests around “-GPT” to Ansa, a wallet ready to make you even more loyal to your local cafes to First Republic Bank’s tanking share price and all the thoughts that feel all too reminiscent of our reporting just six weeks ago.
- Fintech venture layoffs, and the state of startup hiring more generally. Based off of Mary Ann’s scoop, we got into the nitty-gritty of just how much staff a venture firm needs, and why.
- Earnings! Alex has spent more time than is healthy reading through recent financial disclosures from tech companies big and small. The result? Decent news for startups.
- We end with notes on coffee. How does coffee fit into Equity? Well, when it’s venture backed and growing, we don’t care if it powered by beans or AI.
