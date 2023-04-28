How startups can produce social content that actually resonates

Social media can be a great tool for startups to gain visibility and garner a following among investors and customers, but coming up with a winning strategy may seem like a daunting task.

Each platform mandates a different strategy and comes with its own set of guidelines. More importantly, each draws an audience specific to that channel. Content that wins on Twitter may not be as successful on Instagram or TikTok.

Social media can be a hard place for startups operating with lean teams and resources. Even so, Redpoint head of content Rashad Assir thinks the potential rewards make it totally worth the grind.

At TechCrunch’s Early Stage conference last week, Assir and Redpoint partner Josh Machiz said that the key to making content that will resonate on social media is making posts that feel authentic and target a niche audience.