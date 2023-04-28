Daily Crunch: First Republic Bank stock reaches record low as feds discuss rescue plan

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

The beginning of the end? : Alex caught wind of First Republic Bank’s share woes earlier today, writing that shares were down 40% on reports that the government may step in. He writes, “That’s not so good for the bank, or its customers. While during SVB’s time in the barrel the U.S. government ensured that all of its deposits would be secure and accessible, there is no clear indication yet that that is new de facto policy, or that First Republic customers will enjoy similar protections.”

: Manish took a look at Amazon’s earnings and saw a glaring omission: the absence of its India business, which he notes is a first in years. All grown up: Brave Search doesn’t use Bing’s index for its search engine anymore, reports Ivan.

Startups and VC

Dramaaaaaaaa. It isn’t often that startup rivals battle in plain view of others, but such is the case with the mobile messaging services provider Postscript, which took to the Twitterverse earlier this month after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from competitor Attentive, Christine reports. Attentive’s letter was in response to a client case study that Postscript had authored and posted on its website about nutrition company BUBS Naturals, which said BUBS Naturals left Attentive for Postscript after finding its list actually shrinking instead of growing, then battling with the company to move its list off its platform.

To make services shariah-compliant, a new wave of fintechs doesn’t charge interest, embraces profit sharing and avoids alcohol and tobacco transactions, Catherine reports.

How we used data-driven personas to radically improve the customer experience

Instead of drawing information from user interactions to create avatars representing actual customers, many teams will substitute their own judgment and guesses about what people like and dislike.

Impartner VP of product Gary Sabin says his company “dove into the numbers” and “looked at 250 data points” to develop “persona-based services in implementation, customer support and customer success.”

After a year, the company generated higher customer satisfaction ratings and NPS scores. “These personas work for us,” says Sabin. “Your customer data can lead you to create the personas that matter most in your customer base.”

Big Tech Inc.

Tired of just reading through endless posts on Reddit? Ready to get more involved? You’re in luck: Reddit is testing Discord-like channels for community chat. And no, these will not be the same kind of community chat rooms that Reddit discontinued in 2020. Ivan writes that these new channels will “give more control to moderators and will have a dedicated channel for moderators to chat about managing the subreddit. Plus, they will be able to decide if they want to enable this feature for the community in the first place.”

