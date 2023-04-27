Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program

Easyship, the New York- and Singapore-based startup that enables e-commerce sellers to integrate with more than 250 courier services, announced today it has expanded its partnership with eBay to support eBay International Shipping, a newly-launched program. This means that buyers can now access more regional and express shipping solutions for international destinations through eBay’s platform.

Easyship’s API has already been used in several services on eBay, including label generation, cross-border compliance and tracking in the U.S. It’s also supported domestic and international shipments in Canada and Australia since 2019.

TechCrunch last covered Easyship when it joined the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program in 2020, at that time making it the only shipping app in Asia for Shopify Plus.

The startup was founded in 2015 by Lazada veterans Tommaso Tamburnotti and Augustin Ceyrac, and former banker Paul Lugagne Delpon, and its backers include Lazada founder Maximilian Bittner and former Richemont CEO Richard Lepeu.

According to the Business of Apps, eBay made about $9.7 billion in revenues in 2022, half of which came from outside the United States. Seven million of eBay’s 25 million sellers are based in the U.S., and eBay’s partnership with Easyship will enable them to start shipping internationally.

In a statement, eBay US vice president Adam Ireland said, “With eBay International Shipping, we’re making global connections more accessible, affordable and profitable, significantly increasing the volume of items available to 200+ countries. Our partnership with Easyship makes it even easier for our sellers to tap into a universe of a new business opportunities.”