Early Stage 2023: IRL is B-A-C-K

All things Early Stage: Notes from the show floor, what we can infer about attendance and a vibe check.

Notes from the show floor, what we can infer about attendance and a vibe check.

went up (very good) and then went “boom” (not as good). Happily for the space race, the overall result of the launch was good. Rockets have a tendency to go boom when they are new, and it’s a bit of the, well, testing process to have them do so. Sure, a non-boom result would have been better, but SpaceX wasn’t planning on trying to reuse the parts anyway. Tesla’s earnings came out and investors are not that pleased. While there was some good stuff in the numerical set, price cuts at the company and moderating cash flow indicate that profitability gains could be harder to reach in the future.

came out and investors are not that pleased. While there was some good stuff in the numerical set, price cuts at the company and moderating cash flow indicate that profitability gains could be harder to reach in the future. And layoffs. Meta is cutting staff. Insider is cutting staff. BuzzFeed is cutting staff. It’s a mess out there.

