Daily Crunch: Starting today, Twitter says all advertisers must obtain verified accounts

Christine Hall 8 hours

Let's dig in. — Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

  • Imitating the real data: Singapore-based Betterdata took in $1.55 million to take a different approach to traditional data sharing methods by using synthetic data to keep real data safe, Catherine reports.
  • Driving toward something new: Autotech Ventures is venturing into new territory with a $230 million mobility fund that will add fintech and the circular economy to its investment strategy, writes Kirsten.
  • Taking the plunge: Founders Pledge, a charitable initiative in London, launched a venture capital arm called Pledge Ventures in what Mike writes is to “create a new ‘flywheel’ in philanthropy.”
  • Listen to this: Brian shares all the feels about first learning of headphone startup Nura, which he reports got acqui-hired by Masimo, the parent company of electrics company Denon.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Honeycomb’s $50M Series D deck

Startups that raise Series D rounds might have hundreds of employees, tens of millions in ARR and other proof points that demonstrate they’ve reduced risk, but they still need pitch decks.

Honeycomb, which describes itself as a “debugger for live production systems,” shared its winning $50 million Series D pitch deck with TechCrunch:

  1. Cover slide
  2. Data summary snapshot slide
  3. Problem slide
  4. Solution slide
  5. Competitive landscape slide
  6. Product category overview slide
  7. Customer landscape slide part 1 (mostly redacted)
  8. Customer landscape slide part 2 (mostly redacted)
  9. Market positioning slide
  10.   Value proposition slide
  11.   History/product timeline slide
  12.   Go-to-market interstitial slide
  13.   GTM: Land-and-expand approach slide
  14.   GTM: Gaming vertical slide
  15.   Going Forward interstitial slide
  16.   Team slide
  17.   The Ask slide
  18.   Closing slide

