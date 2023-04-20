Google Fi gets a rebrand, expanded smartwatch support, new free trial option and more

Google Fi, the cell phone carrier operated by Google, is getting a series of new updates and rebranding to Google Fi Wireless. The rebrand adds a bit of clarity about what exactly the service offers to its customers.

As for the new updates, Google Fi Wireless is adding cellular connectivity for the Pixel Watch or Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line to its Simply Unlimited plan. Prior to this change, it was only available on Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus and Flexible plans. Customers with a cellular version of one of those watches can now add it to any Google Fi Wireless plan for no extra charge. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of Apple Watch support.

Google Fi Wireless is also introducing a new free trial offer that lets you test out Google Fi Wireless at no cost if you have an eSIM-compatible device. The trial gives you unlimited data, calls and texts in the U.S., along with hotspot tethering, spam call blocking and VPN.

“We invite anyone with an eSIM compatible phone interested in trying out Google Fi Wireless to sign up for our 7-day free trial to test our coverage at home, work or any of your favorite places before you move over,” the company wrote in a blog post. “The trial works right on your phone alongside your current service, and of course you can keep your same number.”

In addition, the service is adding a new perk that gives customers a complementary phone for each line added to any plan, but the phones come with a 24-month commitment that require customers to stay on the wireless plan. If you cancel the agreement before the 24-month period, you’ll have to pay the difference on what you still owe. Phones that customers will be able to choose from include the Google Pixel 6a, Samsung A14 and moto g power.

Finally, Google Fi Wireless is rolling out a refreshed family-centric design of its app that is designed to make it easier for users to manage their family’s digital safety settings. The redesign makes it easier to do things like ensuring your child can only be or texted by trusted numbers and add new members. The company says this new update will start rolling out over the coming weeks.