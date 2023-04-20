Five of Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ movies are coming to Disney+

Disney+ has announced that six Spider-Man films and the 2018 film “Venom” will be launching on the streaming service in the United States. Tobey Maguire’s trilogy of “Spider-Man,” “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3” and Andrew Garfield’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” will arrive on the platform tomorrow, while Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Tom Hardy’s “Venom” will arrive on May 12.

The launches will be a welcome addition to the platform for Marvel fans, especially since the vast majority of Marvel movies are already on the streaming service.

It’s worth noting that the list is missing a few Spider-Man movies, as “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” aren’t included. These films will likely hit the streaming service sometime in the future, considering that Disney+ said in a press release that additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on the platform later this year.

Today’s news isn’t surprising, given that Sony and Disney announced a deal back in 2021 to bring Spider-Man and other films to Disney+.