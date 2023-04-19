New Withings scale hides the heavy burden of knowing your own weight

Today, fourteen years after the company introduced its first smart scale, health gadget startup Withings is introducing the Body Smart scale. The $100 scale is the baby brother in the company’s smart scale line, which also includes the $200 Body Comp and the $400 Body Scan scales.

The scale includes a color screen (snazzy!) and an ‘Eyes Closed’ mode, where the scale hides the user’s weight – it’s tracked in the app but not shown on the screen. An excellent addition for folks who might want to track their weight over time or share their health data with a doctor or nutritionist but don’t necessarily need to know their own ebb and flow of weight throughout the week.

The entry-level scale combines multifrequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), precision weight sensors, and advanced algorithms, delivering insights and health analysis. The company says it provides precise weight and body composition analysis as well as advanced health measurements, including heart rate, visceral fat, metabolic age*, and basal metabolic rate. All of the measurements show up in the company’s app, which can sync to other health data apps (such as Apple’s and Google’s fitness apps).

The company’s BIA tech works by sending a small electrical signal through the body, which measures the resistance and reactance of body tissues to the current. By using multiple frequencies, the company says it can create a more complete picture of body health.

Instead of their weight, users can opt to see motivational messages or daily information such as step counts, air quality, and the weather.

“Body Smart is a fantastic addition to the Withings smart scale lineup and one of the most feature-rich scales at its price point on the market,” said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings in a statement to TechCrunch. “Designed to improve users’ lives, Body Smart elevates the market by providing highly precise and accurate readings along with insightful and actionable health data and advice. It brings a new level of precision and clarity to the complexities of health in a beautifully designed device that fits in any home.”

The new scale is available today.