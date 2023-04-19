Stealth-mode startups: Apply to Startup Battlefield 200

Calling all founders with a startup in stealth mode! Unless you’ve been buried under a rock in an undisclosed remote location, you already know that the Startup Battlefield 200 (SB 200) is the world’s preeminent competition — and launching pad — for early-stage startups.

Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200

Don’t miss your chance to join the next elite, hand-picked cohort that will take TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 by storm on September 19-21. Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

The cachet associated with the TechCrunch seal of approval is real, and it carries weight in the startup world. Not only will earning SB 200 status attract intense investor, journalist and customer attention at Disrupt, it will continue to open doors and start conversations long after the conference ends.

More Startup Battlefield 200 perks and benefits

In addition to invaluable investor and media interest, all SB 200 founders receive the following free perks:

Access to Disrupt — including four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Exclusive workshops and masterclasses — SBF 200 founders will enjoy workshops in the weeks leading up to Disrupt. They also receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one free year of TechCrunch+ membership.

Flash pitch at Disrupt — That special training will come in handy when you step onto the Showcase Stage and pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. Receive invaluable feedback and, who knows, you might even catch an investor’s interest.

Exhibition space on the show floor — The SBF 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt.

Saving the best for last — All SB 200 founders have a shot at competing for $100,000 in the Startup Battlefield pitch competition. TechCrunch editors will select 20 startups from the SB 200 to be Startup Battlefield Finalists. Founders from those 20 companies will be featured on TechCrunch, receive private pitch coaching and then pitch live onstage in front of the entire Disrupt audience. The ultimate winner takes home the $100,000 equity-free prize and all the glory.

We can’t think of a better way to exit stealth mode and launch your startup to the world. It takes time to craft a compelling application, so climb out from under that rock and get moving. Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. We can’t wait to see what you’re building!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.