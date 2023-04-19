Snap is expanding its AR features to 16 additional music festivals

Snap is expanding its partnership with events company Live Nation to bring AR-focused features to 16 new music festivals. These features include custom AR lenses, partnerships with artists for unique experiences, and using AR with 3D Maps of the venue to guide users to different stages.

The company first inked a multi-year deal with Live Nation last April to “elevate performances beyond stages and screens.” This also included using Snap’s AR-try-on tech to try different festival-specific merchandise.

Snap announced at Snap Partner Summit today that the expansion will bring AR experiences to festivals like Lollapalooza Paris and the Reading Festival in the UK.

Here is the full list of festivals:

Beyond Wonderland Southern California (San Bernardino, CA)

Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas, NV)

Creamfields South (Hylands Park, UK)

Roots Picnic (Philadelphia, PA)

The Governors Ball (New York, NY)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Manchester, TN)

Day Trip Festival (Long Beach, CA)

Wireless Festival (Finsbury Park, UK)

Lollapalooza Paris (Paris, France)

Rolling Loud Miami (Miami, FL)

Lollapalooza (Chicago, IL)

Creamfields North (Daresbury Estate, UK)

Reading Festival (Reading, UK)

Leeds Festival (Bramham Park, UK)

Lights On (Mountain View, CA)

Austin City Limits (Austin, TX)

What’s more, Snap is also teaming up with event visualization company Disguise to enable interactive on-stage AR visuals.

Snap is also partnering with famous Norwegian DJ Kygo to create customized AR experiences for his performances. The company added that it will work with more artists this year.

Enabling AR experiences at musical concerts is now a growing trend. Last year, more than a dozen Spark AR creators worked on bringing virtual experiences to Coachella Festival through Instagram. Gorillaz used Google’s Geospatial API to bring its AR concert to select venues last December.