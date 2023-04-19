Digital identities might be the best way to prove who you are online But more work needs to be done before they can be implemented universally

One of the biggest drivers for digital identity is to be able to verify who you are and that what you’re saying is real amid the extreme (and somewhat scary) growth of artificial intelligence technology. While there’s a lot of hype around owning your own digital identity, there is a lot of growth that needs to happen to expand the sector and protect people.

Just this week, a song featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd garnered over 250,000 Spotify streams and 10 million views on TikTok. But the musicians weren’t even involved in the process. The song was generated by an artist named Ghostwriter who used AI to generate the artists’ voices. (Both Spotify and Apple have since pulled the song from their services.)

“As more and more of these AI deepfakes come out, it’s becoming harder to know if it was [them] or not,” said Sandy Carter, COO and head of business development at Unstoppable Domains. “There are methods we can [use to] validate that you’re human and a person, and [digital identities] could help as the need grows stronger as more AI technology comes out.”

Unstoppable Domains is one of the biggest web3 domain providers in the world and has integrated with over 800 platforms, including Coinbase, OpenSea and Rainbow Wallet, among others. It has about 1,000 partners, and last year, the platform raised $65 million in a Series A at a valuation of $1 billion.