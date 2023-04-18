Marvel’s new fitness app Marvel Move brings superheroes to your workout routine

If you’ve ever wanted to listen to Hulk yelling into your earphones while you run, here’s your chance. Today, Marvel announced its new mobile fitness app, Marvel Move, featuring immersive audio-based running routines with popular Marvel Comics characters.

Marvel Move is part of a collaboration with Six to Start, co-creator of popular fitness app Zombies, Run!, where users are the main character of an apocalyptic drama, running away from mobs of zombies. The app currently has more than 10 million players worldwide, according to Six to Start.

Marvel’s fitness app works in a similar way, yet this time, there will be five ongoing storylines for users to choose from:

Thor & Loki: Asgard 5K Training – Guided by Thor and Loki, users get 24 fully voiced workouts over eight weeks. The program is expert-designed to train you for a full 5K.

– Guided by Thor and Loki, users get 24 fully voiced workouts over eight weeks. The program is expert-designed to train you for a full 5K. X-Men: Age of ORCHIS – Listeners are recruited to work alongside the X-Men in Krakoa where they must take down mutantkind. The audio story features characters like Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey and more.

– Listeners are recruited to work alongside the X-Men in Krakoa where they must take down mutantkind. The audio story features characters like Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey and more. The Hulk: Hulkville – Run from the authorities with Bruce and Betty Banner who are trying to hide Hulk from the world.

– Run from the authorities with Bruce and Betty Banner who are trying to hide Hulk from the world. Daredevil: Terminal Degree – As new students at a prestigious law school, listeners meet Daredevil and help him bring down a dangerous criminal underworld.

– As new students at a prestigious law school, listeners meet Daredevil and help him bring down a dangerous criminal underworld. Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch: In Dreams – An audio tour guide with Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, where you need help to escape a place you’ve never visited.

Marvel and Six to Start claim that the workouts are for users of all abilities. So, you can choose to walk, jog, run or track your activity while in a wheelchair. Marvel Move allows users to have complete control over the time and distance of their runs, with the ability to intensify or slow down their workout.

Marvel Move is set to launch in the summer on iOS and Android devices. It will be available via Six to Start’s forthcoming ZRX app and will cost $74.99 per year. For comparison, Zombies, Run! currently costs $5.99 per month or $39.99 per year.

However, if users sign up for Marvel Move Founders Club for $99, they get a two-year subscription to Marvel Move, one free month of Zombies, Run!, a free trial for Marvel Unlimited (comics subscription service) and invitations to private Q&A livestreams.

“Marvel fans have a deep connection to the storylines in the comics, so we’re very excited for them, along with our newer fans, to experience new adventures with the characters they know and love,” said Ryan Penagos, Marvel vice president & creative executive, in a statement. “I started my own fitness journey with the Zombies, Run! training program years ago, and I can confidentially say the Marvel Universe is in excellent hands when it comes to bringing our fans an epic adventure in fitness!”