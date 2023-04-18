Curing disease with CRISPR with Trevor Martin from Mammoth Biosciences

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Trevor Martin the co-founder and CEO of Mammoth Biosciences, a startup that uses CRISPR to diagnose and find treatments for genetic diseases. Trevor talked about what it is like to build a company surrounding novel tech with one of the scientists credited with creating it. He also talked about the sheer scope of problems this technology can solve and how the company decided where to start. Plus, he talks about how Mammoth thinks about public perception of the tech in an age where there is growing hostility toward science.

