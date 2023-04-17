Buckle up before we sell out — here comes TechCrunch Early Stage 2023

The doors to TechCrunch Early Stage (Boston Edition) open in just three days, and we cannot wait to meet and greet you! If you haven’t booked your pass yet, hurry! We’re running low on tickets. Seriously, this is a genuine ah-oooh-ga situation. Buy a $449 Founder pass now, while you still can. Student passes cost just $99.

Are you ready to spend the day with hundreds of like-minded early-stage founders and investors? Are you ready to get hands-on training with experts who can help your business succeed?

What’s happening at TechCrunch Early Stage 2023

Hear from top-tier experts, including:

James Currier, founding partner, NFX — a VC firm by and for entrepreneurs — presents “Where Unicorn Ideas Come From”

Dayna Grayson, co-founder and general partner, Construct Capital, presents “How to Tell Your TAM”

Matt Segneri, executive director, Harvard Innovation Labs, presents “How to Think About Accelerators and Incubators”

Explore the many workshops:

Audience Choice — Assembling the Perfect Founding Team: Insights and Strategies for Nontechnical Founders: Building a strong founding team is essential for the success of any startup, and finding the right technical co-founder can be a particularly daunting task for nontechnical founders. George Hantzaras, director, Kubernetes Engineering, MongoDB, will explore the importance of assembling a diverse and well-balanced founding team and share best practices for finding and working with the right technical co-founder. He will also address common challenges that nontechnical founders may encounter when building their founding team and offer practical strategies for overcoming them.

How to Turn Your Startup into a Social Star: From building your audience to creating viral content that moves your business forward, Redpoint's Josh Machiz and Rashad Assir will tell you how to capitalize on the multiplier effects of genuine online communities. Rashad has experience building his own following, as well as Redpoint's own TikTok presence, while Josh has helped Redpoint portfolio companies develop their founder and company brands.

Your Deck Sucks — The Pitch That Raised $18 Million in the Current Climate: Jacqueline Samira, founder and CEO, Howdy.com, raised $21 million without ever sending a deck to a single investor. Learn a unique way to share your vision in your own words that will have investors clamoring to give you money in this economy.

Shameless (but awesome) plug: Don’t miss a live broadcast of the Found podcast and hear the stories behind the startups. TechCrunch hosts Darrell Etherington and Becca Szkutak will interview serial-founder-turned-VC Russ Wilcox. Wilcox founded E Ink, which commercialized electronic paper displays and was acquired by Amazon in 2009. Currently he’s a partner at Pillar VC.

TechCrunch Early Stage 2023 Is Networking Nirvana

In addition to soaking up all the expert knowledge, be sure to flex your networking skills. TC Early Stage is prime networking real estate and offers multiple ways to connect with the people who can help you realize and/or support your goals. Who knows? You might find a co-founder or the perfect tech wizard or catch the eye of an investor.

The event app lets you search for and connect and schedule meetings with founders, investors, technologists and other attendees

Three networking breaks — scheduled throughout the day — allow for ad hoc conversations and organic connections that can often lead to magic moments.

Workshops and roundtables draw like-minded entrepreneurs, and you’ll have plenty of time to meet and connect.

Don’t miss the closing reception. It’s a relaxed way to connect over libations after the event.

The doors to TechCrunch Early Stage open at 8:00 a.m. on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts.

